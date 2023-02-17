The trailer for John Wick: Chapter 4 is now out which sees Keanu Reeves' character back in the desert, and fighting the High Table. The new look a the film is electrifying and filled with action packed punches as John Wick seeks out powerful players of the underworld.

Watch John Wick: Chapter 4 Trailer Here:

