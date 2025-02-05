Get ready for a whole new chapter in cinema’s biggest dinosaur saga! Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey's Jurassic World Rebirth is ramping up the thrills. The film is directed by Gareth Edwards. This fourth instalment in the Jurassic World series promises to take audiences on a wild ride as a team of scientists embarks on a daring mission to explore a never-before-seen dinosaur island. Their goal? To collect crucial samples of the one thing that’s kept the franchise roaring for years: dino DNA! Set in isolated, tropical biospheres, it’s not just about the terrifying creatures anymore; it’s about finding a life-saving drug hidden within the world's most colossal beasts. Jurassic World Rebirth stars Scarlett Johansson as Zora Bennett, with Mahershala Ali as Duncan Kindcaid, Jonathan Bailey (Dr Henry Loomis), Rupert Friend (Martin Krebs), Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (Reuben Delgado), and Luna Blaise, David Iacono, Audrina Miranda, Philippine Velge, Bechir Sylvain, and Ed Skrein. Hold onto your hats – this Jurassic adventure is about to take a serious bite out of the future! ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’: Cast, Plot Synopsis, Release Date – All You Need to Know About Scarlett Johansson and Mahershala’s Upcoming Dino Movie.

Jurassic Park Rebirth Trailer

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)