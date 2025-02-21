Hollywood actors Andrew Garfield and Monica Barbaro have ignited dating rumours after being spotted together recently. The Spider-Man star was seen with Monica at two different spots for the second time in the past few weeks, making fans believe they are secretly dating. The 41-year-old and the 34-year-old actress were seen together in London as they attended a performance of Jonathan Bailey's new play Richard II at the West End Theatre. A video shared on x (previously Twitter) shows the rumoured lovebirds chatting before the show started. As of now, there are no confirmations regarding their romance, and they could just be friends. Who Is Andrew Garfield Dating Now? Is the ‘Spider-Man’ Actor Seeing Someone? Know His Current Relationship Status, Girlfriends, Dating History and Past Romantic Connections.

Andrew Garfield and Monica Barbaro Spotted Enjoying a Theater Night in the West End

Andrew Garfield and Monica Barbaro went to see Jonathan Bailey’s play pic.twitter.com/bTwpoD8Ftl — andrew garfield (@bestofgarfieId) February 21, 2025

