Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, and Mahershala Ali are taking fans on a wild dino-infested ride in Jurassic World: Rebirth, and netizens can’t stop buzzing! The first trailer hints at an explosive action-monster-heist film where humans once again face off against giant prehistoric creatures — because apparently, we never learn. Directed by Gareth Edwards with a script by David Koepp, the film follows a daring mission to a dinosaur island in search of a medical miracle that’s more dangerous than the disease. Fans are already raving about the thrilling visuals, insane plot twists, and the chemistry between a star-studded cast that includes Rupert Friend, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, and Ed Skrein. One fan summed it up best: "Dinosaurs, heists, and Scarlett Johansson? Say no more!" Get ready for this epic roar-fest! ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ Trailer: Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali and Jonathan Bailey Brave an Uncharted Island Filled With Deadlier Dinosaurs (Watch Video).

Jurassic World Rebirth Trailer

Insane (In a Good Way)

Guys I am SHAKING this legit looks incredible! Jurassic World: Rebirth looks INSANE! pic.twitter.com/Io3NpbaIT5 — DangerVille (@DangervilleTeam) February 5, 2025

The Plot

“i watch #JurassicWorldRebirth for the plot” the plot: pic.twitter.com/ILyQYKai3z — Keeping Up with Scarlett (@whatsupscarlett) February 5, 2025

Hilarious

Oh Yes

Really dig the new #JurassicWorldRebirth trailer. Simple plot, back on the island, plays like a heist movie. Solid cast. Gareth Edwards (Rogue One, The Creator) at the helm, who knows how to deliver excellent action. I’m all in. July gonna be a beast! pic.twitter.com/X3OIDhfG8U — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) February 5, 2025

True

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)