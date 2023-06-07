Justin Bieber's father Jeremy Bieber recently made some offensive post about Pride month. Recently, Jeremy on his social media account posted a meme of a Pride flag and it says, "Don't forget to thank a straight person this month for your existence." Justin Bieber Pens a Heartfelt Birthday Post for His ‘Most Beautiful and Precious’ Little Sister (View Pic).

Check Out The Tweet Here:

Justin Bieber's dad, Jeremy, posts offensive LGBTQ message: “Don't forget to thank a straight person this month for your existence.” pic.twitter.com/IexgcEKVLi — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 7, 2023

