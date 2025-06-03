Air Canada’s attempt to kick off June Pride Month 2025 with a celebratory post about its first-ever “all-2SLGBTQIA+ flight” backfired, drawing a flood of critical responses online. To what was attempted as a ‘progressive’ ad lacked the matter of ‘inclusivity’ as pointed out by several internet users. The airline shared a video across its platforms, including X (formerly Twitter), featuring employees from pilots and engineers to ground staff and cabin crew, identifying across the 2SLGBTQIA+ spectrum - Two-Spirit (2S), Lesbian (L), Gay (G), Bisexual (B), Transgender (T), Queer or Questioning (Q), Intersex (I), Asexual (A). They shared heartfelt reactions, calling it a historic moment for the airline. However, the post garnered overwhelming backlash and intense debate online, prompting Air Canada’s social media team to turn off the replies for a few hours after the video was posted. Pride Month 2025 Quotes: Inspirational Gay Pride Slogans, Powerful Sayings, Messages and Greetings To Celebrate and Support the LGBTQ+ Community.

Air Canada's First-Ever 'All-2SLGBTQIA+ Flight'

Our first all-2SLGBTQIA+ flight was a heartfelt celebration reflecting our unwavering commitment to inclusivity and equality, in the air and on the ground. pic.twitter.com/OZ2Ic8ob5K — Air Canada (@AirCanada) June 2, 2025

Internet Isn't Impressed

Absolutely ridiculous and embarrassing. Signed by a gay man. — Albergraph (@Albergraph) June 2, 2025

The Ad Sparks Overwhelming Backlash

This is absolutely ridiculous - all we need and care about is competent employees, regardless of what they're doing in their bedrooms. Get a grip. — Michael (@justwannasayth2) June 2, 2025

The Airline's Pride Video Faces Intense Debate

How is this a commitment to inclusivity & equality when straight people are excluded on purpose? You're ridiculous. — Siobhan (@siobhan_oz) June 2, 2025

The Post Continues To Generate Discussions

This is all so very tiring! Standing in my face and basically yelling “look at meee, im trans or what not, i like to fk my fellow gender etc” and I’m sitting here, wondering why the heck I need to know this information about you!! 🤦‍♀️ Can we just introduce ourselves by name, be… — Honorable (@HonDorable) June 2, 2025

