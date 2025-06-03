Air Canada’s attempt to kick off June Pride Month 2025 with a celebratory post about its first-ever “all-2SLGBTQIA+ flight” backfired, drawing a flood of critical responses online. To what was attempted as a ‘progressive’ ad lacked the matter of ‘inclusivity’ as pointed out by several internet users. The airline shared a video across its platforms, including X (formerly Twitter), featuring employees from pilots and engineers to ground staff and cabin crew, identifying across the 2SLGBTQIA+ spectrum - Two-Spirit (2S), Lesbian (L), Gay (G), Bisexual (B), Transgender (T), Queer or Questioning (Q), Intersex (I), Asexual (A). They shared heartfelt reactions, calling it a historic moment for the airline. However, the post garnered overwhelming backlash and intense debate online, prompting Air Canada’s social media team to turn off the replies for a few hours after the video was posted. Pride Month 2025 Quotes: Inspirational Gay Pride Slogans, Powerful Sayings, Messages and Greetings To Celebrate and Support the LGBTQ+ Community. 

Air Canada's First-Ever 'All-2SLGBTQIA+ Flight'

Internet Isn't Impressed

The Ad Sparks Overwhelming Backlash

The Airline's Pride Video Faces Intense Debate

The Post Continues To Generate Discussions

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)