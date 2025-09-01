Justin Bieber gave an Indian bride the surprise of a lifetime by unexpectedly attending her wedding in Los Angeles. Guests were left amazed as the pop icon casually walked in, mingled with attendees, posed for photos and shared warm smiles, turning the intimate celebration into a social media sensation. A viral video captured the exact moment of his arrival, sparking a frenzy online. The bride looked radiant in a green saree with gold jewellery and kaleeras, while Bieber kept it cool in a white T-shirt, blue shorts and a bold blue fur hoodie. The mix of Hollywood style with desi tradition made the evening even more memorable. This isn’t Bieber’s first Indian wedding moment, he earlier attended Anant Ambani’s sangeet in India. Justin Bieber Arrives in Mumbai, Set to Perform at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Sangeet Ceremony (Watch Video)

