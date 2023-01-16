In a bromance that has been building up over the last few weeks, this new video of Ke Huy Quan running up to Brendan Fraser to congratulate Brendan Fraser for his win at the Critics Choice Awards 2023 will surely bring a smile to your face. With the duo making waves ever since their Actors on Actors conversation, this was surely a wholesome watch. Critics Choice Awards 2023: Michelle Yeoh's Everything Everywhere All At Once Shines With Five Wins.

Check Out the Video:

Ke Huy Quan runs over and congratulates Brendan Fraser on winning Best Actor at the #CriticsChoiceAwards See the full winners list: https://t.co/7bQikYHEAMpic.twitter.com/DERi0KIX5V — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 16, 2023

