Keanu Reeves faced an unsettling real-life John Wick scenario as masked intruders attempted a home invasion at his Los Angeles residence while he was away. The incident, occurred on December 6, prompting an anonymous 911 call about a potential trespasser. LAPD officers responded swiftly, but the burglars managed to escape, leaving behind a firearm. Thankfully no harm came to Keanu or his property. Keanu Reeves Wanted His Character To Be 'Definitively Killed' In John Wick 4 As He Was 'Emotionally and Physically' Exhausted.

Keanu Reeves’ house was robbed by burglars They fled with a firearm (via @TMZ) pic.twitter.com/CMyhfYBshR — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) December 8, 2023

