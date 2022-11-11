In a heartbreaking development, Kevin Conroy who was best known for voicing Batman in many media franchises has sadly passed away at the age of 66. Being confirmed by those who worked alongside him in Batman: The Animated Series, the reason for Conroy's passing away still remains unconfirmed. The Batman: From Michael Giacchino’s Score to Hans Zimmer’s Iconic Soundtrack, 7 Best Themes of the Dark Knight Ranked!

Check Out the Tweet:

Kevin Conroy, who’s most well known as the iconic voice behind Batman in BATMAN: THE ANIMATED SERIES, has sadly passed away at the age of 66… Rest In Peace pic.twitter.com/hbnu6YPS3H — MovieRankings.net (@LightsCameraPod) November 11, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)