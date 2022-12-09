During The Game Awards 2022, we finally got a new look at Rocksteady's Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, and it featured quite the emotional twist at the end. With the passing of Kevin Conroy last month, the trailer revealed that the actor will return one final time to voice the Caped Crusader in Rocksteady's return to the Batman: Arkham series. Kevin Conroy Diest at 66: Voice Actor In Batman The Animated Series Passes Away Due to Cancer.

Alongside the reveal of Kevin Conroy's Batman, Rocksteady also confirmed that Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will release on May 26, 2023.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rocksteady Studios (@rocksteadygames)

