Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner are calling it quits. The latter has filed for divorce after 18 years of marriage citing ‘irreconcilable differences’. The 68-year-old actor’s rep told TMZ, “It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action.” The rep further added, “We ask that his, Christine’s and their children's privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time.” Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth Announce Divorce Just Days Before Their 12th Wedding Anniversary.

Kevin Costner And Christine Baumgartner

Kevin Costner's Wife Files For Divorce https://t.co/SeNWdIHCwk — TMZ (@TMZ) May 2, 2023

