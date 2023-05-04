Following the conclusion of its fifth season, Kevin Costner is reportedly set to leave Yellowstone. According to reports, the decision came as there is alleged drama going on between the actor and the creator of the series Taylor Sheridan over the filming schedules. While the actor's reps have called the claims false, it surely will be a huge loss to the show if the news turns out to be true. Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner Separation: Yellowstone Star’s Second Wife Files for Divorce After 18 Years of Marriage.

Check Out the Reports:

Kevin Costner is leaving ‘YELLOWSTONE’ after 5 seasons due to alleged drama with Taylor Sheridan. (Source: https://t.co/pZMCSEuXTO) pic.twitter.com/RAFHgXiQ0O — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 3, 2023

