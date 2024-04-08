Wes Ball's Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is the fourth installment in the Planet Of The Apes series. The movie comes in with a new cast and takes audiences on a new journey where Apes have completely captured the world, and humans are mere survivors under them. On Monday, April 8, the makers dropped a brand new poster from their film. Owen Teague stars as Noa, alongside Kevin Durand as Proximus Caesar and Peter Macon as Raka. Freya Allan plays Mae, a human character who joins Noa on his journey. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is set to hit the big screens on May 10, 2024. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes Trailer: Owen Teague's Noa Turns Ape Saviour for Freya Allan's Mae in This Epic Fight for Survival (Watch Video).

Check Out the Latest Poster of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes Here:

One movie event will reign. Experience #KingdomOfThePlanetOfTheApes, only in theaters May 10. Get tickets now: https://t.co/7VpGpUOhix pic.twitter.com/nm2XTcpJe4 — 20th Century Studios (@20thcentury) April 8, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)