Laurence Fishburne has been cast in Season 4 of Netflix's The Witcher as Regis, a world-wise Barber-surgeon with a mysterious past who accompanies Geralt on his journey. The latest addition to the cast also includes Liam Hemsworth in the lead role of Geralt, along with returning cast members Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, and Joey Batey. Production for Season 4 is set to commence this spring. The Witcher Renewed for Season 4; Liam Hemsworth Replaces Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia in the Netflix Show!.

Laurence Fishurne To Play The Role Of Regis:

News from The Continent! Laurence Fishburne will be joining The Witcher family as Regis, a world-wise Barber-surgeon with a mysterious past. pic.twitter.com/u8mXxqHs6b — Netflix (@netflix) January 12, 2024

