Our favourite Game of Thrones couple Kit Harington and Rose Leslie have welcomed their second baby! The couple have been happily married since 2018 and already have a son together. There are rumours that their second baby is a girl but nothing has been confirmed of the gender yet. The actor confirmed the pregnancy during his interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Congratulations to Kit and Rose! Game of Thrones Stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie Are Expecting Second Child.

View Kit and Rose Update:

Games of Thrones’ Kit Harington and Rose Leslie have welcome their second baby. pic.twitter.com/moiuVnqY9N — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) July 3, 2023

