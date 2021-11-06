Marvel's latest offering Eternals which released in Indian theatres on November 5, has opened to a spectacular response at the ticket window. As the MCU superhero film has managed to earn Rs 7.35 crore on its first day. Despite facing stiff competition from Annaatthe and Sooryavanshi, the film has done supremely well. Seems like Indian audiences are loving the new superhero team. Eternals stars Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, among others in key roles.

Eternals First Day Box Office Collection:

#Eternals embarks on a FLYING START… Despite facing two tough opponents [#Sooryavanshi, #Annaatthe], the #Marvel movie packs a SOLID TOTAL on Day 1… Fri ₹ 7.35 cr Nett BOC [1400 screens]. #India biz. ALL versions. Gross BOC: ₹ 8.75 cr. #Diwali pic.twitter.com/Tli78waMhk — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 6, 2021

