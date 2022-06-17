Looks like fans of Game of Thrones would be in for some major treat soon! According to a report in THR, a spin-off series on the character Jon Snow is in development at HBO. It is also reported that Kit Harington would be reprising this role. However, an official announcement is awaited. 6 Best Jon Snow Moments On Game Of Thrones That Made Us Root For His Character Even More!

Jon Snow Sequel Series Update

HBO is developing a #GameOfThrones sequel series with Kit Harington returning as Jon Snow ⚔️ (via @THR) pic.twitter.com/pAnt4aVbo9 — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) June 17, 2022

