Apple Tv+ has released the first trailer for Extrapolations. The show is loaded with Hollywood A-listers, with appearances from Meryl Streep, Kit Harington, Edward Norton, Forest Whitaker, Tobey Maguire, Gemma Chan, Sienna Miller, and David Schwimmer, to name but a few. Indian actor Adarsh Gourav is in the international project which is helmed by Scott Z Burns. Adarsh garnered international attention after his performance in the 2021 film The White Tiger. Speaking about the trailer of Extrapolations, it has eight episodes that cover a 33-year timespan, exploring a future Earth impacted by devastating climate change and how important it is to adapt changes to survive the crisis. Extrapolations: Edward Norton, Indira Varma, Keri Russell Join Apple TV's Anthology Series.

Check The Trailer of Extrapolations:

