Skylar Grey has collaborated with Eminem, Polo G and Mozzy to create an energetic song for Tom Hardy's film Venom – Let There Be Carnage. The audio of the song titled Last One Standing has garnered 1,765,287 views on YouTube, indicating that people are loving the song.

Check Out The Song Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)