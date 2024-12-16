‘Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse’ Postponed; Film To Not Arrive in 2025 – See Netizens’ Reactions

As per latest buzz, 'Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse', the highly anticipated sequel to the Oscar-winning animated film, has been delayed until 2026.

‘Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse’ Postponed; Film To Not Arrive in 2025 – See Netizens’ Reactions
    ‘Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse’ Postponed; Film To Not Arrive in 2025 – See Netizens’ Reactions

    As per latest buzz, 'Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse', the highly anticipated sequel to the Oscar-winning animated film, has been delayed until 2026.

    ‘Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse’ Postponed; Film To Not Arrive in 2025 – See Netizens’ Reactions
    Still From Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse (Photo Credits: X)
    Socially Team Latestly| Dec 16, 2024 05:11 PM IST

    Disappointment has swept through the ranks of ardent Spider-Man aficionados following the recent announcement of a significant delay to the highly anticipated Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse starring Shameik Moore as Miles Morales. This much-awaited sequel to the critically acclaimed Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which had initially been slated for a 2025 theatrical release, has now been rescheduled for a 2026 debut. According to Deadline, Sony Pictures Animation has delayed its plans to release Spider-Man Beyond The Spider-Verse in 2025. The makers are working on the quality of the film as its animation is well-praised, and it is now going to hit theatres in 2026. ‘Spider-Man: Beyond The Spiderverse’ Postponed From 2027 After Scenes Scrapped? Composer Daniel Pemberton Fact-Checks Viral ‘News Break’ on Internet!

    Netizens React to 'Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse' Delay

    '2026 Will So Not Happen'

    'Damn It'

    'Facing More Delays'

    Watch 'Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse' Trailer:

