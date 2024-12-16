‘Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse’ Postponed; Film To Not Arrive in 2025 – See Netizens’ Reactions

Disappointment has swept through the ranks of ardent Spider-Man aficionados following the recent announcement of a significant delay to the highly anticipated Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse starring Shameik Moore as Miles Morales. This much-awaited sequel to the critically acclaimed Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which had initially been slated for a 2025 theatrical release, has now been rescheduled for a 2026 debut. According to Deadline, Sony Pictures Animation has delayed its plans to release Spider-Man Beyond The Spider-Verse in 2025. The makers are working on the quality of the film as its animation is well-praised, and it is now going to hit theatres in 2026. ‘Spider-Man: Beyond The Spiderverse’ Postponed From 2027 After Scenes Scrapped? Composer Daniel Pemberton Fact-Checks Viral ‘News Break’ on Internet!

Netizens React to 'Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse' Delay

I think it's possible since both movies are different enough but I'm not ruling it out. Hell, it's possible that Spider-Man 4 doesn't even make its targeted July 2026 release date. — Joseph 🌟 Joestar🔛🔝 (@SpewtifulJoe) December 16, 2024

'2026 Will So Not Happen'

2026 will so not happen, because Sony will probably not want two Spider-Man movies in one year — Shadow (@BlackShadowCOPY) December 16, 2024

'Damn It'

And it probably won't be 2026 either, because that year is already taken by Spider-Man 4. Damn it — 4KT WHO YOU HATE (@royal_bobby24) December 16, 2024

'Facing More Delays'

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is facing more delays! Sony says it's definitely not coming in 2025, but those 2027 rumors? The team says no way. Looks like 2026 might be the year we finally see Miles wrap up his Spider-Verse saga! 🕸️ #SpiderVerse #BeyondTheSpiderVerse — Umesh (@intoMoviess) December 16, 2024

Watch 'Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse' Trailer:

