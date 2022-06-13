A new clip from Pixar's upcoming Lightyear just dropped and it contains all the classic humour that the studio is known for. In this scene from the film, Chris Evans' Buzz is introduced to a rookie by Keke Palmer's Izzy Hawthorne. The scene starts off with Buzz talking about how much he doesn't like rookies accompanying him on missions and to his surprise, there is a rookie accompanying him on the mission. Lightyear releases in cinemas on June 17, 2022. Lightyear: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date – All You Need to Know About Chris Evans and Keke Palmer's Pixar Film!

Check Out The Clip Below:

