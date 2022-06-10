Lightyear is all set to make a splash in theatres next week. The film directed by Angus MacLane and starring Chris Evans is a spinoff of the Toy Story films and will feature a story based around the man who was the inspiration for the Buzz Lightyear toy. Lightyear First Reactions Out! Chris Evans, Keke Palmer and Taika Waititi’s Animated Film Is a ‘Cinematic Masterpiece’ As per Twitterati.

Fans are pretty excited to see what Pixar has in store for Lightyear as it seems like a fresh new take on the character. The promos also have promised a space odyssey that has the classic Pixar formula sprinkled in it. So, with that being said, here's all you need to know about Pixar's upcoming Lightyear.

Cast

Lightyear stars Chris Evans as Buzz Lightyear and he will be joined by Keke Palmer (Izzy Hawthorne), Peter Sohn (Sox), James Brolin (Emperor Zug) and Taika Waititi (Mo Morrison). The will also be joined by Dale Soules, Mary McDonald-Lewis, Efren Ramirez, Isiah Whitlock Jr, Tim Peake and Bill Hader.

Plot

Lightyear is a sci-fi action adventure film that will tell the origins of Buzz Lightyear. It will follow the man who inspired the toy in the Toy Story films. We will follow the space ranger as he is marooned on a hostile planet and will try finding a way back to Earth.

Watch the Trailer for Lightyear:

Release Date

Lightyear releases in theatres on June 17, 2022. This is the first Pixar film since Onward to have a theatrical release as Soul, Luca and Turning Red were only given a direct-to-streaming release on Disney+ Hotstar. Lightyear: From Buzz’s Suit to Alien Troubles, 6 Things We Learned From the Teaser of Chris Evan’s Toy Story-Spinoff.

Review

The reviews for Lightyear aren't out yet. The moment they are, the page will be updated.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 10, 2022 03:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).