The trailer for Chris Hemsworth’s upcoming series Limitless With Chris Hemsworth is finally out. The Disney+ Hotstar show sees the actor pushing his mind and body to survive in situations which no one can ever imagine. The video sees Chris walking atop a skyscraper and taking a dip in chilling sea. Not to miss, Liam Hemsworth and filmmaker Darren Aronofsky's mini appearances in the clip. Limitless: Chris Hemsworth to Lead Nat Geo's Docu-Series.

Watch Limitless Trailer:

