The cover of National Geographic’s October 2025 edition features a striking image of a melanistic tiger from Similipal Tiger Reserve in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district. Captured by National Geographic Explorer and wildlife photographer Prasenjeet Yadav, the rare big cat was photographed after 120 days of intensive tracking and field study in the region. “Glad to know that Similipal’s rare Black Tiger is being featured on the cover of National Geographic (@NatGeo) in the October 2025 edition. Indeed a proud moment for #Odisha. Thank Indian photographer Prasenjeet Yadav for capturing this breathtaking image of the melanistic tigers, found exclusively in Similipal," Naveen Patnaik wrote on X. "In Jan 2024, our government announced the world’s first Melanistic Tiger Safari near Baripada-- to offer tourists and visitors a glimpse of the rare and majestic species," he added. First Video of Melanistic Tiger From Similipal Tiger Reserve: IFS Officer Susanta Nanda Shares Breathtaking Footage of Black Tiger Amid the Wild in Odisha.

Rare Black Tiger Features on National Geographic’s October 2025 Cover

Glad to know that Similipal’s rare Black Tiger is being featured on the cover of National Geographic (@NatGeo) in the October 2025 edition. Indeed a proud moment for #Odisha. Thank Indian photographer Prasenjeet Yadav for capturing this breathtaking image of the melanistic… pic.twitter.com/1FcxDkW8XK — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) September 19, 2025

