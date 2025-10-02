National Geographic Explorer Jane Goodall passed away on Thursday, October 2. "Goodall’s decades of research into the lives of wild chimpanzees transformed our understanding of these intelligent apes," wrote National Geographic on X (formerly Twitter) while announcing her death. The British primatologist and conservationist, who dedicated her life to the study and protection of chimpanzees and other great apes, passed away at the age of 91. Following the news of her demise, social media was flooded with condolences for Goodall as global leaders and public figures hailed her extraordinary legacy. The United Nations wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "Today, the UN family mourns the loss of Dr. Jane Goodall." Among those who paid tribute were former U.S. President Barack Obama, former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and Apple CEO Tim Cook. Pandit Chhannulal Mishra Dies at 89, Last Rites To Be Performed in Varanasi Today; PM Narendra Modi Condoles Renowned Classical Singer’s Demise.

Jane Goodall Passes Away at 91

United Nations Mourns Her Death

'Jane Goodall Had a Remarkable Ability To Inspire Us To Connect With the Natural Wonders of Our World': Barack Obama

Justin Trudeau Hails Pioneering Conservationist

Apple  CEO Tim Cook Pays Homage

