National Geographic Explorer Jane Goodall passed away on Thursday, October 2. "Goodall’s decades of research into the lives of wild chimpanzees transformed our understanding of these intelligent apes," wrote National Geographic on X (formerly Twitter) while announcing her death. The British primatologist and conservationist, who dedicated her life to the study and protection of chimpanzees and other great apes, passed away at the age of 91. Following the news of her demise, social media was flooded with condolences for Goodall as global leaders and public figures hailed her extraordinary legacy. The United Nations wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "Today, the UN family mourns the loss of Dr. Jane Goodall." Among those who paid tribute were former U.S. President Barack Obama, former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and Apple CEO Tim Cook. Pandit Chhannulal Mishra Dies at 89, Last Rites To Be Performed in Varanasi Today; PM Narendra Modi Condoles Renowned Classical Singer’s Demise.

Jane Goodall Passes Away at 91

Primatologist, conservationist, animal advocate, educator, and National Geographic Explorer Jane Goodall has died at age 91. Goodall’s decades of research into the lives of wild chimpanzees transformed our understanding of these intelligent apes. https://t.co/i3qzfDIAzg pic.twitter.com/7uCK30uwwr — National Geographic (@NatGeo) October 1, 2025

United Nations Mourns Her Death

Today, the UN family mourns the loss of Dr. Jane Goodall. The scientist, conservationist and UN Messenger of Peace worked tirelessly for our planet and all its inhabitants, leaving an extraordinary legacy for humanity and nature. pic.twitter.com/C0VMRdKufF — United Nations (@UN) October 1, 2025

'Jane Goodall Had a Remarkable Ability To Inspire Us To Connect With the Natural Wonders of Our World': Barack Obama

Jane Goodall had a remarkable ability to inspire us to connect with the natural wonders of our world, and her groundbreaking work on primates and the importance of conservation opened doors for generations of women in science. Michelle and I are thinking of all those who loved… — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 1, 2025

Justin Trudeau Hails Pioneering Conservationist

Heartbroken to hear of Dr. Jane Goodall’s passing. She was a pioneer whose research and advocacy reshaped our understanding of the natural world. Her wisdom and compassion will live on in every act of conservation. All of us who were so greatly inspired by her will miss her… pic.twitter.com/NM5HEyftzJ — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) October 1, 2025

Apple CEO Tim Cook Pays Homage

Jane Goodall was a groundbreaking scientist and leader who taught us all so much about the beauty and wonder of our world. She never stopped advocating for nature, people, and the planet we share. May she rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/CLxq9i3xWX — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) October 1, 2025

