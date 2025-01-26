With the Australian Open 2025 men’s Single final between Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev making the news, many celebrities including Hollywood stars like Liam Hemsworth, Jackie Chan, and former Australian cricket team captain Ricky Ponting attended the match. Zverev reached his first Australian Open final while Italian star Jannik Sinner is defending his first Grand Slam title. Check out the pics below. Novak Djokovic Mocks 'Experts’ With Proof of His Injury That Led to His Retirement in Australian Open 2025 Men’s Singles Semifinal Against Alexander Zverev (See Post)

Liam Hemsworth, Jackie Chan, And Ricky Ponting Attend Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev Australian Open 2025 Final

Bear Grylls At the Australian Open 2025 Final

