Macaulay Culkin, the iconic star of Home Alone, recently received his well-deserved star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, marking a significant milestone in his illustrious career. The heartwarming reunion with his Home Alone co-star, Catherine O'Hara, added a nostalgic touch to the celebration, with adorable pictures surfacing online. Culkin also posed for the cameras alongside Brenda Song, the talented star from The Suite Life of Zack & Cody. Both wearing stylish black and white ensembles, the pair exuded happiness. Home Alone No More: Macaulay Culkin Immortalised With Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame!

View Macaulay and Catherine's Reunion:

Catherine O’Hara reunites with Macaulay Culkin during his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. https://t.co/dZdiVWSIlQ — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) December 2, 2023

View Macaulay and Brenda's Pics:

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song at the ceremony honoring Macaulay Culkin with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. https://t.co/KWjkVYRuwJ — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) December 1, 2023

