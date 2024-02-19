Madame Web, a superhero film based on Marvel Comics, was released on February 14, 2024. The film made on a budget of $80M, has managed to earn $49.1M on its opening weekend. Madame Web follows the story of a clairvoyant heroine, Cassandra Webb (Dakota Johnson), a paramedic in Manhattan, and her connection with three young women facing challenges. The cast also includes Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O'Connor, and Isabela Merced, alongside supporting actors Tahar Ramin, Mike Epps, Emma Roberts, and Adam Scott. Madame Web: Dakota Johnson Claims She Hasn't Watched Her Own Movie and Is Not Sure When She Will See It! (Watch Video).

Madame Web Box Office First Weekend

‘MADAME WEB’ earned $49.1M on its worldwide box office opening weekend. The movie had a $80M budget. Read our review: https://t.co/0s4GgNpbAa pic.twitter.com/so9DuNyBEi — The Hollywood Handle (@HollywoodHandle) February 18, 2024

