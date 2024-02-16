Actress Dakota Johnson recently made a surprising revelation in an interview. While promoting her recent Marvel release Madame Web, the actress said that she's yet to see the movies. In a clip surfacing online from the interview, the actress could be heard saying, "I haven't actually seen the movie." Johnson later adds, "I probably won't, I don't know when I'll see it. Someday." When asked if she has seen her other movies, Dakota Johnson said, "Some of them". Madame Web Movie Review: Dakota Johnson's Spider-Man Spinoff Gets Tangled In Its Own Inescapable Web of Mundanity (LatestLY Exclusive).

Dakota Johnson Admits to Not Watching Her Own Movies:

