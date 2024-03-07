After dating for almost six years, Coldplay's Chris Martin and actress Dakota Johnson are reportedly engaged. As per reports, the couple is not in a rush to get married as they both enjoy the commitment. For the unversed, Chris was earlier married to actress Gwyneth Paltrow. During their togetherness, they had two kids - Apple and Moses. Dakota Johnson, Pedro Pascal and Chris Evans to Star in Celine Song's Materialists – Reports.

