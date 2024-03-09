Recently, reports regarding Coldplay's Chris Martin and actress Dakota Johnson's relationship surfaced online. According to the latest rumours, the couple is taking things slow and enjoying each other's company without rushing into big decisions. In 2020, there were rumours of engagement when Johnson was seen wearing an emerald ring. However, the latest updates suggest that they've actually been engaged for several years. Martin and Johnson reportedly started dating in 2017, and in 2021, the Madame Web actress moved into his Malibu house. While there's plenty of speculation about their relationship online, the couple has always kept quiet about it. Dakota Johnson and Coldplay’s Chris Martin Get Engaged After Six Years of Dating- Reports.

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson Secretly Engaged for Years?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Entertainment Tonight (@entertainmenttonight)

