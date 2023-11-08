The Mean Girls trailer is finally out with a hilarious high school showdown giving a Tina Fey twist on the modern classic. Follow new student Cady Heron (Angourie Rice) as she navigates the treacherous social terrain, led by conniving queen bee Regina George (Reneé Rapp) and her Plastics. With romance, friendship, and teenage drama, Mean Girls promises to be a rollercoaster of laughter and life lessons. Don't miss it in theatres on January 12, 2024, with an all-star cast including Auli’i Cravalho, Jaquel Spivey, and Tina Fey herself. Mean Girls Actors Lindsey Lohan, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert Reunite for New Project!

Mean Girls Trailer

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)