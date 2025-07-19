At least 20 people were injured when a car rammed into a crowd on Santa Monica Boulevard in East Hollywood, Los Angeles, early Friday morning, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Authorities said five victims are in critical condition, while 8 to 10 others are in serious condition. Nearly a dozen more suffered minor injuries and are reported to be in fair condition. Emergency crews responded swiftly to the scene, and investigations are underway to determine the cause of the crash. Further details are awaited. US: Teenage Girl Miraculously Survives After Being Hit by Car and Slammed Into Wall in Bishopville, Viral Video Surfaces.

20 Injured as Car Rams Into Crowd in East Hollywood

BREAKING: More than 20 people have been injured after a vehicle drove into a crowd in Los Angeles pic.twitter.com/CZh9LfkzL6 — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) July 19, 2025

