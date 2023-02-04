Melinda Dillon passed away at the age of 83. She breathed her last on January 9, her family confirmed, reports THR. The veteran actress was known for her roles in Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Absence of Malice, A Christmas Story, Bound for Glory, Harry and the Hendersons, Magnolia and many more. Lisa Loring Dies at 64: All You Need to Know About the Actress Who Played Wednesday Addams in 1964's The Addams Family Franchise.

Melinda Dillon Passes Away

