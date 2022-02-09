Douglas Trumbull, the legendary pioneer of Visual effects breathed his last earlier on February 7. He was 79. He was known for his special effects work on movies which includes 2001: A Space Odyssey, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Star Trek: The Motion Picture, Blade Runner and The Tree of Life. He also helmed movies like Silent Running and Brainstorm.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

We are sad to announce the passing of Douglas Trumbull, the pioneer of visual effects and a true master of cinema, now immortalised through his craft. 8 April 1942 - 7 February 2022 #RIPDouglasTrumbull #2001ASpaceOdyssey pic.twitter.com/O3OZJbCSzX — Stanley Kubrick (@StanleyKubrick) February 8, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)