Philip Baker Hall has sadly passed away at the age of 90. According to reports, "Hall died Sunday night at his home in Glendale." This was confirmed by his daughter Anna. Hall was called a journeyman character actor and leaves us with many great roles. He was a favourite of director Paul Thomas Anderson who cast him in his films like Boogie Nights and Magnolia. He was also best known for starring in projects like Seinfeld, Secret Honor, Modern Family, Zodiac and more. Ray Liotta Dies at 67; Actor Was Best Known for His Roles in Field of Dreams and Goodfellas.

