The red carpet for 2023 Met Gala took an awkward turn when Chloe Fineman interviewed Stella McCartney, Aubrey Plaza and Madelyn Cline. Beginning off the interview by not knowing the names of those in front of her, Fineman was later on asked by McCartney to take the interview seriously. Met Gala 2023: Aubrey Plaza Flips Off Cameras on Red Carpet and Suffers Nip Slip in Risqué Stella McCartney Dress (Watch Video).

Check Out the Awkward Interview:

The interview, of course, started to go viral with many questioning if it was a bit or an in-the-moment that actually happened. Fans certainly had their own takes on it and can be seen calling the entire ordeal "cringe" online. Here are some of the reactions from fans.

Was Certainly a Moment...

Cringe...

An Awkward Moment For Sure...

Iconic...

Hilarious...

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)