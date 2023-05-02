The red carpet for 2023 Met Gala took an awkward turn when Chloe Fineman interviewed Stella McCartney, Aubrey Plaza and Madelyn Cline. Beginning off the interview by not knowing the names of those in front of her, Fineman was later on asked by McCartney to take the interview seriously. Met Gala 2023: Aubrey Plaza Flips Off Cameras on Red Carpet and Suffers Nip Slip in Risqué Stella McCartney Dress (Watch Video).

Chloe Fineman’s awkward #MetGala interview with Stella McCartney, Aubrey Plaza and Madelyn Cline is going viral. pic.twitter.com/gZVj51sHKF — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 2, 2023

The interview, of course, started to go viral with many questioning if it was a bit or an in-the-moment that actually happened. Fans certainly had their own takes on it and can be seen calling the entire ordeal "cringe" online. Here are some of the reactions from fans.

CHLOE FINEMAN NOT KNOWING STELLA MCCARTNEY AND CALLING AUBREY PLAZA AND MADELYN CLINE THE WRONG NAMEs STOP — 𝐃𝐚𝐰𝐬𝐨𝐧 (@dawsonnhill) May 2, 2023

That convo between stella mccartney and Chloe fineman at the met was so cringe lol. Stella told chloe “we take this seriously” 💀😬 — Tori Marinucci (@torinucci) May 2, 2023

Stella McCartney being the perfectionist like her dad, scolded Chloe Fineman for not taking interview seriously lmao #MetGala pic.twitter.com/1mYV408xXK — 🕊🕊🕊 (@BajaBlast4Eva) May 2, 2023

Stella McCartney asking the host “are you not taking this seriously?” Cause the host didn’t know who she or aubrey plaza is was…. Iconic — nico (@tejanico) May 2, 2023

Chloe Fineman’s interaction with Stella McCartney, Audrey #Slutbone & Madelyn Cline is hilarious. Aubrey Plaza always gets me. And Chloe, baby, please pass the mic to people being interviewed. #metgala — Ana Shirin Razi Rabi (@anashirinrazrab) May 2, 2023

