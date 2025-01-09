Aubrey Plaza has spoken publicly for the first time following the tragic death of her husband, director and screenwriter Jeff Baena on January 3, who died by suicide at 47. Baena was found unresponsive by an assistant at his Los Angeles-area home, located near the Fern Dell Nature Trail in the Hollywood Hills. In a joint statement shared with the media, Plaza and Baena's family described the loss as an "unimaginable tragedy" and expressed deep gratitude for the support they’ve received. “We are deeply grateful to everyone who has offered support. Please respect our privacy during this time," a part of the statement reads. The couple had been together for over a decade and married in secret in 2020. Jeff Baena Dies by Suicide: Who Was Aubrey Plaza’s Husband and Indie Filmmaker Found Dead at LA Home?

Aubrey Plaza's Statement Over Husband Jeff Baena's Death

