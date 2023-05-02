Aubrey Plaza, being the icon that she is, flipped off the cameras while smiling wide as she walked the red carpet in her daring Stella McCartney dress, in Lagerfeld's signature black and white colours. Aubrey also happened to suffer through a nip slip, but didn't seem too bothered by it and continued walking on the carpet covering her boob with her hand, looking slightly shocked. Met Gala 2023: Rihanna Arrives Fashionably Late in Voluminous White Gown with A$AP Rocky in Suit and Checkered Skirt!

Watch Aubrey Flip Off Cameras:

Aubrey Plaza flips off the cameras at the #MetGala. pic.twitter.com/vbDgY5HtN8 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 2, 2023

