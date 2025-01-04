Filmmaker Jeff Baena, husband to actress Aubrey Plaza, passed away at the age of 47. The director, who was best known for the films Life After Beth (2014) and The Little Hours (2017), reportedly died by suicide. According to TMZ, Baena was reportedly found dead at his Los Angeles home on Friday (January 3). Cops are currently investigating the reason behind his passing, and no information can be confirmed yet. Baena and Plaza tied the knot in 2021 after being together for over a decade. ‘Aubrey Plaza Better Play Her’: Fans Urge Actress To Play Arrested Colombian Hitwoman ‘The Doll’ Aka Karen Julieth Ojeda Rodriguez Due to Striking Resemblance.

Jeff Baena Dies by Suicide at 47

Jeff Baena has sadly passed away at the age of 47. 🕊️ The director was married to Aubrey Plaza. pic.twitter.com/Hq65IYhzuV — Screen Rant (@screenrant) January 4, 2025

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

