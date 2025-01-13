Actress Aubrey Plaza has deleted her Instagram account more than a week after the tragic death of her husband-filmmaker Jeff Baena, at 47. Baena passed away on January 3, 2025, in Los Angeles. Previously active on the platform, Plaza’s account now displays the message, “Sorry, this page isn’t available.” For those unaware, Baena's death has been officially ruled a suicide, with medical examiner records confirming the cause. No further details or suspicious circumstances have been revealed. Plaza and Baena were together for 14 years before marrying in 2020. Jeff Baena Dies by Suicide at 47: Aubrey Plaza Breaks Silence on Husband’s Death, Calls It an ‘Unimaginable Tragedy’ in Statement.

Aubrey Plaza Is No More Active on Instagram

Aubrey Plaza has deactivated her Instagram account. pic.twitter.com/5z7EP0BUbs — Cosmic Marvel (@cosmic_marvel) January 12, 2025

