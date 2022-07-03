Minions: The Rise of Gru has finally released and fans are loving it. Many went to the theatres to see the movie but many fans didn't just go to see the movie, the way people normally do, no. People have now started the trend of going to see Minions: The Rise of Gru dressed up fully in suits and it is sweet yet hilarious.

View Videos Here:

LIVING

i am LIVING for all the teenagers/young adults on tiktok going to see minions: rise of gru in suits, formal attire, or dressed like minions 😭 it’s so funny for no reason pic.twitter.com/vCsue0XP81 — talia (@evilvillanelle) July 2, 2022

Where's Luke going

Best movie

The day has arrived!

Personally, I think ours has been the best #MinionsTheRiseOfGrupic.twitter.com/tNROfo3CN3 — Jaime Suarez (@Jaime_Sua_) July 2, 2022

Reservoir Dogs

when you pick Louis and his mates up from the cinema and they look like they’re in Reservoir Dogs! #MinionsTheRiseOfGru #suitandtie pic.twitter.com/F35GNqKhU5 — Matt Quellin (@MattQuellin) July 2, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)