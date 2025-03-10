Rihanna marked International Women’s Day with a heartfelt post, sharing unseen pictures of her sons, RZA and Riot Rose, whom she lovingly calls her ‘little miracles’. The photos, taken in the delivery room, offer a rare glimpse into her journey of motherhood. In her caption, Rihanna reflected on the powerful experience of giving birth, writing, “By far the most powerful thing I’ve ever done as a woman…my little miracles! #InternationalWomensDay. 1- RZA, 2- Riot Rose. And yes I gave birth in pearls and sunglasses…don’t ask, a lot was happening.” Rihanna, who shares her children with A$AP Rocky, welcomed RZA in 2022 and their second son, Riot Rose, in 2023. ‘Thankful’: Rihanna Shares First Post After A$AP Rocky Acquitted in Los Angeles Gun Assault Case; Viral Video Shows Rapper Leaping Over Barrier To Hug RiRi After Verdict.

Rihanna’s Post on International Women’s Day

View this post on Instagram A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)

