In his inaugural venture as a director, Dev Patel garnered a resounding standing ovation at the 2024 SXSW Film & TV Festival for his film Monkey Man. The esteemed actor-turned-director exhibited his talent and vision, captivating the audience with his feature directorial debut. Patel's notable accomplishment cements his reputation as a versatile artist and signifies a noteworthy milestone in his career, earning him recognition and applause at one of the industry's foremost events. Monkey Man Trailer: Dev Patel, Sobhita Dhulipala's Action-Packed Vigilante Tale Promises a Thrilling Ride, Releases in Theatres on April 5 (Watch Video).

SXSW Film & TV Festival Timing

SXSW Film & TV Festival's 31st edition, slated from March 8-16, 2024, promises nine days of captivating screenings. Renowned for its high-calibre and diverse program, including film, TV, and XR projects, the festival serves as a global gathering for enthusiastic and influential audiences, sparking conversations that resonate for months to come.

Dev Patel Receives Standing Ovation At SXSW Film & TV Festival

Dev Patel receives a standing ovation after a #SXSW screening of his feature directorial debut "Monkey Man." pic.twitter.com/OcpjhByVSu — Variety (@Variety) March 12, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)