Telugu actor Akhil Akkineni and Zainab Ravdjee tied the knot in June 2025. The artist and entrepreneur turned 40 on Tuesday (September 9). The Akkineni family celebrated Zainab’s special day in a grand manner, with her husband Akhil, father-in-law Nagarjuna Akkineni, mother-in-law Amala Akkineni, brother-in-law Naga Chaitanya, and other family members joining the celebrations. However, Naga Chaitanya’s better half, Sobhita Dhulipala, appeared to have missed the gathering. In a video shared by a paparazzi handle on Instagram, Zainab was seen smiling while chatting with Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya outside a restaurant. The birthday girl chose a stylish kaftan dress for the occasion. Akhil Akkineni Ties the Knot With Zainab Ravdjee: Superstar Nagarjuna Shares Adorable Pictures From His Son’s Wedding, Says ‘We Watched a Dream Come True’ in Instagram Post.

Akhil Akkineni and Zinab Ravdjee Arrive for Her 40th Birthday Celebration, Naga Chaitanya Joins Them

Akkineni and Ravdjee Families Clicked Post Birthday Dinner

