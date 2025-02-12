Naga Chaitanya is revelling in the success of his latest film, Thandel, which has been performing well at the box office since its release. A success meet was held on Tuesday (February 11) evening in Hyderabad, attended by the film's cast and crew, with Nagarjuna Akkineni gracing the event as the chief guest. However, the highlight of the event was a heartwarming moment between Naga Chaitanya and his wife, Sobhita Dhulipala. Affectionately calling her "bujji thalli"—a dialogue from the film—Chaitanya’s sweet gesture captured the audience’s attention. When asked to recite dialogue from Thandel, he charmingly delivered, “Bujji thalli, koncham navvey (My dear, please smile a little),” prompting a blush from Sobhita, who looked stunning in a red saree. ‘Thandel’ Success Party: Newlyweds Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya Exude Grace As They Attend Celebrations in Hyderabad (Watch Video).

Cuties Naga Chaitanya & Sobhita Dhulipala at 'Thandel' Success Meet

