Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are eagerly awaiting the arrival of their first child. The couple, who tied the knot on January 23, 2023, announced their pregnancy in November 2024, leaving fans, family, and industry friends excited for the new addition. Ahead of the baby’s arrival, Athiya treated everyone to a stunning maternity photoshoot, showcasing her pregnancy glow. She flaunted her baby bump in a variety of outfits, from a chic white shirt dress paired with wide-legged denim to a sleek, full-sleeved beige bodycon dress. The photos have garnered love and admiration from many celebrities, including Anushka Sharma, Ranveer Singh, Ileana D’Cruz, Arjun Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipala. Athiya Shetty Celebrates Husband KL Rahul’s Match-Winning Performance in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final, Flaunts Baby Bump in Heartfelt Insta Post.

Athiya Shetty’s Maternity Photoshoot

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Athiya Shetty (@athiyashetty)

Celebs Send Love

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@athiyashetty)

