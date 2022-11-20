Morgan Freeman and BTS' Jungkook had participated in the opening ceremony of FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. The veteran Hollywood star surprised the spectators with his appearance, as he performed the opening skit with Qatari YouTuber Ghanim al-Muftah, and Qatari singer Dana al-Fardan and talked about unity in diversity. Morgan Freeman Graces FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Opening Ceremony; Fans Are in Love With His Voice!

Freeman's appearance, while loved by his fans, surprised others, because the actor was part of USA's failed bid to host the same World Cup back in 2010! So what happened now?

Watch the Video Below:

Check Out Twitterati's Reactions on This -

'Face of US Bid'

'Qatari Sleeper Agent'

'Voice of Failed US Bid'

'Togetherness'

'Narrated US Bid Video'

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)