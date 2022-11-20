Morgan Freeman and BTS' Jungkook had participated in the opening ceremony of FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. The veteran Hollywood star surprised the spectators with his appearance, as he performed the opening skit with Qatari YouTuber Ghanim al-Muftah, and Qatari singer Dana al-Fardan and talked about unity in diversity. Morgan Freeman Graces FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Opening Ceremony; Fans Are in Love With His Voice!

Morgan Freeman is in the building to help open the #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/Wg6At6Tcs3 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) November 20, 2022

Freeman's appearance, while loved by his fans, surprised others, because the actor was part of USA's failed bid to host the same World Cup back in 2010! So what happened now?

Morgan Freeman was face of US bid to win right to host World Cup 2022. Here he is in December 2010, arriving Zurich to make final presentation. Qatar shocked world by winning hosting rights and today, Morgan Freeman is face of their opening ceremony. Epic Trolling on Global Scale pic.twitter.com/OeNi8VlYbr — roger bennett (@rogbennett) November 20, 2022

12 years after this tweet, half-wondering if Morgan Freeman was a Qatari sleeper agent when he screwed up his presentation in Zurich for the US 2022 World Cup bid 😀 https://t.co/1y8GK9vRS0 — Subscribe to GrantWahl.com (@GrantWahl) November 20, 2022

They got Morgan Freeman… who was actually one of the voices of the failed US bid for 2022! — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) November 20, 2022

The wireless is down at the World Cup opener, but Morgan Freeman, who was a part of the losing US bid for this tournament, just did a skit with a legless Qatari man about togetherness. — Bruce Arthur (@bruce_arthur) November 20, 2022

Morgan Freeman narrated the US Bid video for this World Cup back in 2010. At the time the US was heavily favored to host the tournament. https://t.co/0dVVeZhU7r — Richmond Til We Die: A Ted Lasso Podcast (@tedlassopod) November 20, 2022

