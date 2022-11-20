Veteran Hollywood star Morgan Freeman surprised football fans by appearing in the opening act of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Opening Ceremony. He served as both the host and narrator and regaled the spectators with his trademark baritone. FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table Updated Live: Check Team Standings & Qualification Status of Each Group With Goal Difference of Football Tournament in Qatar.

Morgan Freeman is in the building to help open the #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/Wg6At6Tcs3 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) November 20, 2022

Here's how fans reacted to his appearance:

'Voice Worth $1B'!

his voice is worth $1B, Morgan Freeman! pic.twitter.com/Q6DG4Jl64d — Malik Ofori (@malikofori) November 20, 2022

'Deep and Commanding'

Morgan Freeman's voice is so deep and commanding, world class voice! — Malik Ofori (@malikofori) November 20, 2022

'Power in His Voice'

Appreciation Tweet for Morgan Freeman and the way he spoke at the Opening Ceremony, there is power is his voice 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️#QatarWorldCup2022 pic.twitter.com/W63UdaBbX8 — trey 〽️ (@honest_papito) November 20, 2022

MORGAN FREEMAN AT THE WORLD CUP CEREMONY pic.twitter.com/2p8Y99aQBZ — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) November 20, 2022

'Iconic Moment'

This is iconic moment in the history of the Opening Ceremony of the World Cup, Morgan Freeman is the he think he is 🔥🔥🔥❤️#QatarWorldCup2022 pic.twitter.com/1mE1v6Otj7 — Truthteller (@Truthte83602973) November 20, 2022

