Veteran Hollywood star Morgan Freeman surprised football fans by appearing in the opening act of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Opening Ceremony. He served as both the host and narrator and regaled the spectators with his trademark baritone. FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table Updated Live: Check Team Standings & Qualification Status of Each Group With Goal Difference of Football Tournament in Qatar.

Here's how fans reacted to his appearance:

'Voice Worth $1B'!

'Deep and Commanding'

'Power in His Voice'

'Iconic Moment'

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)